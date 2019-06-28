Prince William police post fliers, seek info in double homicide

WOODBRIDGE — On Friday, June 28, police distributed fliers seeking the identity of the suspect or suspects in connection to the double homicide that occurred on June 22 in the wooded area behind the 7-Market on Featherstone Road in Woodbridge.

The victims were identified as Milton Beltran Lopez and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, both of the Woodbridge area. The victims were last known to be alive the night of June 21, 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Information and tips can be made anonymously by calling 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible for the murders.