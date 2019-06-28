Published June 28, 2019 at 3:00AM | Updated June 28, 2019 at 10:08AM

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, high near 94

Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.