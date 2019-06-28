Isolated showers and thunderstorms, high near 94

Friday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Independence Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.