Stafford Sheriff’s Office takes in robbery suspects

From the Stafford Sheriff’s Office: Three suspects behind a robbery that occurred in the Widewater area during the early morning hours on Sunday have been apprehended by units with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 23, 2019, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Deputy Houde responded to a reported robbery on Chopawamsic Parkway. The caller advised that he was driving down the road when he was flagged down by a male subject who said he had just been robbed.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who advised that he was meeting a woman named Jennifer Lopez whom he knew from online at the intersection of Decatur Road and Widewater Road. When she arrived, Lopez opened the passenger door of the vehicle and got inside. In the meantime, the victim exited the vehicle to check his tire pressure.

While checking his tires, the victim was approached by two male subjects. One subject was carrying a knife and the other pointed a gun at the victim. They told the victim to give them everything he had and began rummaging through his vehicle. They took a cell phone and credit cards, and all three suspects subsequently fled the area.

Additional units immediately responded to the scene to set up a perimeter. The suspects were located at a residence on Norman Road and taken into custody by members of the SWAT team. A search warrant for the residence was also executed.

Jennifer Lopez, 18, of Falls Church was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of robbery and conspiracy. Kevin Munoz Rubio, 18, of Stafford was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy, and driving suspended. The third suspect is a juvenile and was turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center.