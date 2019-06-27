Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 27 2019…

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment have issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the DC metro area.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and

the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles… visit cleanairpartners.net.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind.

Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 101. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.