Get patriotic today with the Navy Concert Band

QUANTICO — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s tenth Summer Concert Series kicks off June 27 at 7 p.m. with a performance by the United States Navy Concert Band.

As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Navy Concert Band will perform an array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions, and a modern wind ensemble repertoire.

The concert will be held outdoors on the National Museum of the Marine Corps entry plaza, weather permitting.

Admission and parking are free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.

Concessions will be available and the Museum, gift store and Tun Tavern will remain open until the concerts begin at 7 p.m.

The series will continue throughout the summer with the following performances

July 11: U.S. Navy Band Commodores

July 25: U.S. Army Band Downrange

Aug. 1: U.S. Navy Band Cruisers

Aug. 22: U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters

Aug. 29: Quantico Marine Corps Band

Go online for more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series and other summer programming, including Family Days, History in Your Hands, and special exhibitions.