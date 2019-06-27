Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
BRISTOW
- Steven Bae made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
- Collin Raymond Coyne earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama.
DUMFRIES
- Anna Mondoro made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at McDaniel College.
GAINESVILLE
- Jordan Dobak made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
- Jeffrey A. Renner graduated cum laude, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology and in Economics from Baylor University.
- Rebecca Hanat made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Geneva College.
HAYMARKET
- Alyssa Prouty earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University.
MANASSAS
- Ella Vanderzyl made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
- Nicole Robin earned a Master of Business Administration from Bellevue University.
- Choukri Nyon made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
- Michael Kerner made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Dayton.
MANASSAS PARK
- David James Hanggi earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts from the University of Alabama.
STAFFORD
- Micayla Starnes made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.
- Haley Meyer made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
- Madison Leigh Eberhart earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama.
- Thomas Logan Malone IV earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration from the University of Alabama.
- Kimberly Renee Minnery earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama.
- Frank Mosura earned a Bachelor of Science in Investigations from Bellevue University.
- Taylor Valencia earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Marquette University.
- Liam Schiller made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Dayton.
- Byron Keith Crosby II earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Baylor University.
- Joseph Beck made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Geneva College.
WOODBRIDGE
- Amara Moss made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.
- Isabel Saadeh made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Hofstra University.
- Elizabeth Ryan made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Ithaca College.
- Thyrick Pitts Jr. made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
- Chelsea Marie Kramer earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama.
- Emma Johnson earned the distinction of Spring 2019’s Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology.