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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for June 27

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

  • Steven Bae made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
  • Collin Raymond Coyne earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama.

DUMFRIES

  • Anna Mondoro made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at McDaniel College.

GAINESVILLE

  • Jordan Dobak made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
  • Jeffrey A. Renner graduated cum laude, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology and in Economics from Baylor University.
  • Rebecca Hanat made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Geneva College.

HAYMARKET

  • Alyssa Prouty earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University.

MANASSAS

  • Ella Vanderzyl made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
  • Nicole Robin earned a Master of Business Administration from Bellevue University.
  • Choukri Nyon made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
  • Michael Kerner made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Dayton.

MANASSAS PARK

  • David James Hanggi earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts from the University of Alabama.

STAFFORD

  • Micayla Starnes made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.
  • Haley Meyer made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
  • Madison Leigh Eberhart earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama.
  • Thomas Logan Malone IV earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration from the University of Alabama.
  • Kimberly Renee Minnery earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama.
  • Frank Mosura earned a Bachelor of Science in Investigations from Bellevue University.
  • Taylor Valencia earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Marquette University.
  • Liam Schiller made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Dayton.
  • Byron Keith Crosby II earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Baylor University.
  • Joseph Beck made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Geneva College.

WOODBRIDGE

  • Amara Moss made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.
  • Isabel Saadeh made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Hofstra University.
  • Elizabeth Ryan made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Ithaca College.
  • Thyrick Pitts Jr. made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.
  • Chelsea Marie Kramer earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama.
  • Emma Johnson earned the distinction of Spring 2019’s Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

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