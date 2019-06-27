Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for June 27

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

Steven Bae made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.

Collin Raymond Coyne earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama.

DUMFRIES

Anna Mondoro made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at McDaniel College.

GAINESVILLE

Jordan Dobak made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.

Jeffrey A. Renner graduated cum laude, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology and in Economics from Baylor University.

Rebecca Hanat made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Geneva College.

HAYMARKET

Alyssa Prouty earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University.

MANASSAS

Ella Vanderzyl made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.

Nicole Robin earned a Master of Business Administration from Bellevue University.

Choukri Nyon made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Michael Kerner made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Dayton.

MANASSAS PARK

David James Hanggi earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts from the University of Alabama.

STAFFORD

Micayla Starnes made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.

Haley Meyer made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware.

Madison Leigh Eberhart earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama.

Thomas Logan Malone IV earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration from the University of Alabama.

Kimberly Renee Minnery earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama.

Frank Mosura earned a Bachelor of Science in Investigations from Bellevue University.

Taylor Valencia earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Marquette University.

Liam Schiller made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Dayton.

Byron Keith Crosby II earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Baylor University.

Joseph Beck made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Geneva College.

WOODBRIDGE