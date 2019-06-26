Prince William to send list of $355 million worth of road projects to voters

WOODBRIDGE — Leaders worked into the late hours of the night widdling down a list of road bond projects they could send to voters.

In the end, the list contained half of the projects that had been proposed, roadways that were to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion that continues to add 10,000 residents a year and is showing no signs of slowing.

The Board of County Supervisors voted to petition the Circuit Court to place a question on the November 5 General Election ballot to include five of the 11 originally proposed projects, totaling $355 million.

Route 28 bypass or widening — $200 million

This project funding for Route 28 improvements. County leaders still must decide if the major commuter corridor will be widened in its existing footprint, or if a bypass will be constructed by extending Godwin Drive from Sudley Road, near Novant UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center in Manassas to the Fairfax County line.

Supervisors agreed that this was the most important project on the list that affected more commuters from across the county who use the road to get to Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, said this project, should be funded with federal funds versus state and local monies, the project cost would balloon due to additional federal requirement such as highway on and off ramps.

If voters approve the roads bond measure in November, leaders must still find more cash to pump into the Route 28 project, as the $200 million is not enough, warned Nohe.

Devlin Road widening —$50 million

Widens a portion of Devlin Road near the intersection of Balls Ford Road and Prince William Parkway near Interstate 66, where a new diverging diamond interchange is being built.

Prince William Parkway at Minnieville Road interchange — $70 million

This project would create a grade-separated interchange at Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, with traffic on Minnieville Road traveling above the parkway.

None called this the “most congested” intersection in eastern Prince William County.

Old Bridge Road at Summit School Road — $15 million

This project extends Summit School Road in Lake Ridge, near Sentara Lake Ridge, to the Horner Road Commuter Lot. The extended road would provide an alternative to the two-lane Telegraph Road that commuters use today to access the state’s busiest and largest commuter lot.

Flyover at Route 123 and Old Bridge Road — $20 million

This project provides a flyover ramp for commuters exiting Interstate 95 at Route 123, who want to use Old Bridge Road.

“This is a 1980s-designed intersection trying to accommodate traffic today, so this is an important project,” said Nohe.

Another project in Lake Ridge — realigning the intersection of Prince William Parkway at Old Bridge Road near the Chinn Library and Aquatics and Fitness Center — was scrapped. Also was a plan to extend Van Buren Road near Dumfries to Benita Fitzgerald Drive, which drew criticism from retirees in the Four Seasons neighborhood.

Plans to widen a portion of Route 55 outside Haymarket, and plans spend $55 million on completing Annapolis and Marina Way in north Woodbridge were also scrapped.

“The Route 1 corridor [in Woodbridge] has consumed a disproportionate share of our local road bond projects,” said Board Chairman At-large Corey Stewart. “We’ve funneled a lot of money into Route 1 and it’s starting to take shape… we’ve been gambling that the reinvestment into Route 1 will yield economic development, but we don’t know if it will,” said Stewart, justifying the removal of the $55 million Woodbridge road projects.

State legislators earlier this year were credited with doing a deal with Transurban to extend the 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes to Fredericksburg, and for securing state funds to convert a shoulder to a travel lane on I-95 near Occoquan. They took heat from the Board on Tuesday night for not doing more to secure state money for in-county road projects, forcing the county to raise its own cash to improve state-owned and maintained roads.

“We’ve got a delegation in Richmond who aren’t bringing home the bacon,” said Stewart. “We’ve got no one fighting for us down there.”

Voters will decide on November 5 to authorize the county to borrow up to $355 million for these road projects.

Deputy County Executive Chris Price said the Board of Supervisors would need to raise existing taxes, enact new taxes, or cut services to repay the bonds.

“I think we’ve been very clear on that,” said Price.

Supervisors Maureen Caddigan, Peter Candland, and Frank Principi all voted no on sending these projects to voters.