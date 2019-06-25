Public forum about Prince William County transportation

WOODBRIDGE — Join local leaders, employers, and citizens on Wednesday, June 26, for a discussion about the future of transportation around Prince William County’s Innovation Corridor.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own ideas about the area’s transportation needs.

The session will take place from 8:30 a.m. until noon in Beacon Hall at George Mason University’s Science & Technology Campus, 10945 George Mason Circle, Manassas.

The Innovation Corridor Transportation Visioning Forum will address topics including:

I-66 and Route 234 Corridor Updates

What’s Planned at Innovation

Bus and Shuttle Services

Carpooling and Vanpooling

Biking and Pedestrian Access Updates

Employer Needs

The forum is proudly sponsored by: George Mason University, Prince William County, City of Manassas, OmniRide, Vanpool Alliance, Virginia Railway Express, and Transform 66 Outside the Beltway.

Please register to attend this free event.