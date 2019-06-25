Prince William County’s new Economic Development Director

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Following a national search, the Board of County Supervisors announced the hiring of Christina M. Winn as the Economic Development Director for Prince William County.

Winn comes to Prince William County with more than 20 years of experience managing a wide range of economic development, real estate, marketing and finance initiatives in the public and private sectors.

Winn received a Bachelor of Science in economics from Arizona State University and a Master of Science in real estate development from Johns Hopkins University.

Most recently, Winn served as the Business Investment Director for Arlington County Economic Development where she led their business recruitment and retention efforts.

“Ms. Winn knows Northern Virginia and has proven her ability to attract and retain businesses here,” said Corey A. Stewart, Chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “She led the business investment team that brought Amazon HQ2, Nestlé US headquarters and Lidl US headquarters to Arlington. She has experience building a program and addressing economic needs of a community, and she is a welcomed addition to Prince William County.”

“I am honored for the trust that the Board of County Supervisors has placed in me,” said Winn. “I have always been impressed by Prince William County’s diverse workforce, strong business climate, and entrepreneurial spirit. This is a dynamic community with great promise, and I am excited to be part of the community.”