Lane closures on I-95 due to construction

FREDERICKSBURG — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will continue to mill and pave various sections of Interstate 95 until Friday, June 28.

Construction will move north from Spotsylvania County to Stafford County with overnight lane closures scheduled for this week.

Northbound I-95 travelers can expect overnight work zones and travel delays this week near Exit 136/Centreport Parkway in Stafford County.

Motorists should be alert for a temporary, rough travel surface in milled areas.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures are scheduled:

I-95 Northbound at Exit 136/Centreport Parkway

Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28