Forum being held to discuss firearm violence

WOODBRIDGE — Senator Scott Surovell and Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy will host a forum with Virginia Health and Human Services Secretary Daniel Carey to discuss firearms.

The forum will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at the Chinn Park Regional Library located at 13065 Chinn Park Dr. in Woodbridge.

Officials will address:

Past legislative efforts to address firearm violence prevention

Potential legislation coming forward in special legislative session

Data on firearm violence and potential solutions

The agenda will conclude promptly at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees should RSVP and suggest topics for discussion online.

Agenda:

7:30 to 7:45: Legislators will discuss previous efforts and future legislation

7:45 to 8:10: Secretary Carey will discuss firearm violence data and potential solutions

8:10 to 8:25: Panel will discuss topics suggested by audience in advance

8:25 to 8:30: Wrap up