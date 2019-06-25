Forum being held to discuss firearm violence

WOODBRIDGE — Senator Scott Surovell and Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy will host a forum with Virginia Health and Human Services Secretary Daniel Carey to discuss firearms.
The forum will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at the Chinn Park Regional Library located at 13065 Chinn Park Dr. in Woodbridge.
Officials will address:
- Past legislative efforts to address firearm violence prevention
- Potential legislation coming forward in special legislative session
- Data on firearm violence and potential solutions
The agenda will conclude promptly at 8:30 p.m.
Attendees should RSVP and suggest topics for discussion online.
Agenda:
7:30 to 7:45: Legislators will discuss previous efforts and future legislation
7:45 to 8:10: Secretary Carey will discuss firearm violence data and potential solutions
8:10 to 8:25: Panel will discuss topics suggested by audience in advance
8:25 to 8:30: Wrap up