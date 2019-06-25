Construction delays for this week

FREDERICKSBURG — Drivers in multiple counties should expect multiple ongoing construction projects this week which could mean delays.

I-95 Paving Operations

Stafford County

I-95 Northbound at Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Double Lane Closures

Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

On Monday through Thursday evenings, a single lane on I-95 northbound will be closed at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m.

During this process, expect overnight delays. Drivers may encounter a temporary rough driving surface. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

Americans with Disabilities Act Ramp Repair

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crews will repair sidewalk ramps and pedestrian crossings on these routes for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

There may be temporary, alternating shoulder closures or flagging operations with this work. There will be a mobile work zone with crews and construction equipment at the following intersections:

In Stafford County, I-95 Northbound Off-Ramp to Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

Route 1 Northbound between Cranes Corner Road and Potomac Creek Drive

Route 1 Northbound near Route 624 (Layhill Road)

Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersections with Route 3 Business and Route 212 (Chatham Heights Road)

Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersections with Route 3 Business and Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Stafford County Work Zones

Interstate 95 Southbound

Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Expect a single lane closure starting south of the Exit 136/Centreport Parkway interchange at mile marker 135 to the Rappahannock River bridge.

Route 3

Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expect a single right lane closure on Route 3 between Ferry Road and Blue Gray Parkway for construction activities.

Route 17 near Fauquier County Line

Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Expect alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound near the Stafford County and Fauquier County line for bridge repairs near Hartlake Road.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Widening Work

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to noon

Expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive.

Ramoth Church Road

Snowbird Lane

Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

Woodcutters Road

Wyche Road

Patriots Landing Subdivision

Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Expect a mobile operation for pavement repair which will start on Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) near Brafferton Boulevard and move towards Willingham Court.

After patching, workers will return to mill and pave. Motorists may experience a rough travel surface. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Spotsylvania County Work Zones

Route 614 (Dickerson Road)

Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Expect flagging operations on Route 614 (Dickerson Road) between Route 601 (Lewiston Road) and Route 657 (Edenton Road) for pavement repair and to place shoulder stone.

Route 621 (Orange Plank Road)

Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Expect flagging operations on Route 621 (Orange Plank Road) between Windy Acres Lane and the Fauquier County line for pavement repair and to place shoulder stone.

North Point Subdivision

Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crews will be placing stone along the shoulder on North Point Drive and Waucauma Trail in the North Point subdivision. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic in the mobile work zone.

South Woods Subdivision

Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to patch potholes in the South Woods subdivision. They will start on South Woods Drive and move towards Willow Brook Court.

After patching, workers will return to mill and pave. Motorists may experience a rough travel surface. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Caroline County Work Zones

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) Eastbound

Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Expect alternating single lane closures on eastbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) between Route 656 (Coleman’s Mill Road) and Penola Road for bridge repairs. Delays are possible.

Essex County/Richmond County Work Zone

Route 360 at the Downing Bridge

Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Expect alternating, one-way traffic on the Downing Bridge over the Rappahannock River for a routine safety inspection.

Automatic flagging devices will be placed near the center span of the bridge to control traffic. Expect overnight delays. Emergency vehicles will be permitted to pass on these evenings.

Gloucester County Work Zone

Route 641 (Tidemill Road)

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Expect alternating lane closures on Route 641 (Tidemill Road) at the bridge over Sarah Creek, which is located between Route 17 and Guinea Road, for bridge repairs. Delays are possible.

King William County Work Zone

Route 600 (River Road)

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Expect a single lane closure and flagging operations on Route 600 between near Route 628 (Dorrell Road) and Route 604 (Herring Creek Road) for paving. Delays are possible.

Route 618 (Acquinton Church Road)

Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers should anticipate flagging operations on Route 618 (Acquinton Church Road) between Dunluce Road and River Road for paving and to replace existing pavement markings.

Motorists should expect slow moving construction equipment and delays near the mobile work zone. Motorists are encouraged to avoid crossing over freshly painted lines. The paint will be wet and may adhere to vehicle.

The mobile work zone will periodically pull over to allow congestion to clear. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic.

Mathews/Middlesex County Work Zone

Route 3 (Grey’s Point Road)

Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Expect a single lane closure and flagging operations on Route 3 (Grey’s Point Road) near Route 33 (General Puller Highway) and Piankatank Bridge for paving. The bridge connects Middlesex County and Mathews County. Overnight delays are possible.

Middlesex County Work Zone

Milling, Paving and Line-Striping

Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Motorists should anticipate lane closures and possible delays at various locations while crews mill, pave and replace existing pavement markings.

Motorists should expect slow moving construction equipment and delays near the mobile work zone. Motorists are encouraged to avoid crossing over freshly painted lines. The paint will be wet and may adhere to vehicle.

The mobile work zone will periodically pull over to allow congestion to clear. A flagging crew may direct drivers in certain areas near the mobile work zone.

Route 17 Northbound Business and Route 17 Southbound Business near Route 17 (Tidewater Trail)

Route 17 near Route 945 (Diesel Drive) and Route 17 Business intersection

Route 33 near Route 17 Business and Route 618 (Oakes Landing Road)

Richmond County Work Zones

Surface Treatment

Monday through Thusday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect flagging operations on various low-volume secondary routes throughout Richmond County for surface treatment.

Westmoreland County Work Zones

Route 202 (Cople Highway)

Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (milling) and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (paving)

Motorists should anticipate lane closures and possible delays on Route 202 (Cople Highway) between Route 621 (Prospect Hill Road) and Route 612 (Cole’s Point Road).

Crews will be milling, paving and to replace existing pavement markings. Motorists should expect slow moving construction equipment and delays near the mobile work zone. Motorists are encouraged to avoid crossing over freshly painted lines. The paint will be wet and may adhere to vehicle.

The mobile work zone will periodically pull over to allow congestion to clear. A flagging crew will direct drivers by alternating one-way traffic near the mobile work zone.

Surface Treatment

Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect flagging operations on various low-volume secondary routes throughout Westmoreland County for surface treatment.

Other Projects

Stafford County

Route 3 Business and Route 606 (Ferry Road) Intersection

Route 608 (Brooke Road) is closed

Spotsylvania County

Route 658 (Mount Olive Road) is closed for bridge replacement