Call to Action: Volunteers needed in medical simulation

Good Morning Prince William –

Prince William Health District is calling for volunteers on July 19 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to travel through a simulated medication dispensing site at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas (20110). Although no actual medications will be handed out, public health staff and volunteers will go through the same procedures and protocols that they would use to dispense medications in a real disaster. People of all ages, including parents with young children, people with disabilities, college students and faculty, scouts, community groups, seniors, members of faith-based communities, corporate employees and the public are encouraged to register in advance. No special training or experience is needed. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Participants should allow for 1.5 hours for the exercise. Please contact Amy Feinberg, MRC Coordinator/Planner for the registration link.

The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation needs a volunteer tutor to work with a rising 2nd grader to help him with his reading skills before the start of school. This young man has missed a lot of school due to his cancer treatments. He lives in Gainesville. Please email Sara to learn more.

Novant UVA Health System needs volunteers in their surgical services at the Manassas and Haymarket hospitals. They also need volunteers at the Aubergine Thrift Store in Old Town Manassas. Come be part of the team benefitting the community. Please call (571) 284-1278 or visit their website to learn more.

Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for office volunteer’s age 21 and up for a couple of hours each week in their Woodbridge office. Duties include organizing mailing lists and preparing for large mailings and also to staff the welcome table at events. Please email them for all the specifics.

for all the specifics. Helping Neighbors in Need Outreach Center needs an administrative assistant to help in the Woodbridge office Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Duties include answering the phone, registering clients, receiving donations and logging them in. Please call Pastor Edmonds at (703) 964-7725 to learn more.

SERVE has a great opportunity for a youth groups, your office and/or family. Please collect supplies for the summer camp they run for the children living in the shelter. The list includes water balloons, sidewalk chalk, disposable plates, ping pong balls, yarn, fabric paint and fabric paint pens, white drawstring back pack bags, large sponges, play dough, hand wipes, insect repellant, sunscreen, garden sprinkler, small prizes, healthy snacks for the kids. This reminds me of my childhood at camp! Please email Julie to learn more. Donations are accepted through July.

Project Mend A House provides home repairs and a safety improvement to seniors’ homes. They need both skilled and unskilled volunteers throughout the community. Please visit their website to learn more and to register as a volunteer.

Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District need volunteers at a host of projects this summer including: Aug. 3 at Broad Run/Dawkins Branch. Please RSVP to Sonnie via email or via text: (703) 216-6959. Aug. 10 at Manassas National Battlefield for the NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification Training. Come learn how to be Certified Stream Monitor. Please email Veronica to register and learn more.

or via text: (703) 216-6959. Aug. 10 at Manassas National Battlefield for the NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification Training. Come learn how to be Certified Stream Monitor. Please email Veronica to register and learn more. Merrimac Farm needs volunteers to weed, prune, water plants, and clean-up. Please wear long pants, long socks, and sturdy shoes. Workday this summer is July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please RSVP via email or via text to: (703) 490-5200.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps needs volunteers to become gallery docents and hospitality ambassadors. Volunteers must be age 16 years and older. Please register online.

Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers to present programs to the campers at Veterans Park this summer. This is a great job for teens. Please email them to learn more.

Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels midday in both the Manassas and Woodbridge communities. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. They also need volunteer activity assistants at the Adult Day Healthcare Center for activities such as chess, checkers, dominos, bingo, and playing musical instruments. Please visit their website for more info.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers aged 55 and up to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2 to 3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.