Walmart reports 2 a.m. theft from charity donation tin

NORTH STAFFORD — Stafford County authorities say someone walked into a Walmart and stole cash from a charity donation tin.

From the sheriff’s office:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects behind a recent larceny of a donation bin from Walmart.

On Friday, June 21, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a Children’s Miracle Network donation bin containing about $200.00 was stolen from the Walmart located at 217 Garrisonville Road. Surveillance camera footage from approximately 1:30 a.m. showed a red sedan pulling into a parking spot in front of the store.

A female subject exited the vehicle and entered the store. Shortly thereafter, another subject exited the vehicle and also entered the store. About half an hour later, the first suspect placed the donation bin located near the vestibule in her motorized cart.

Both suspects then exited the store and walked towards the nearby 7-Eleven. A third subject then exited the vehicle and walked into the Walmart.

The subject appeared to be looking for the suspects and exited the store after a short time. The subject is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a security uniform and badge.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.