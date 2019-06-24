Victims in Woodbridge homicide identified

From Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation *VICTIMS IDENTIFIED – On June 23, detectives identified the deceased bodies that were found in the wood line near the area of Featherstone Rd. and Blackburn Rd. in Woodbridge the previous morning. Detectives with the Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of the deceased as Jairo MAYORGA, 39, and Milton LOPEZ, 40, both of Woodbridge. The deceased were known to frequent the businesses in the area. More information about this investigation will be released when available. The investigation continues.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

*UPDATE: Homicide Investigation *Case Reclassified | Woodbridge [Previously Released]

Detectives have identified the bodies that were located in the woodline of Featherstone Rd earlier today. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. More information will be released when available.

Suspicious Death Investigation [Previously Released] – On June 22 at 10:35AM, officers responded to the wooded area in the 1500 block of Featherstone Rd in Woodbridge (22191) for two dead bodies found in the woods by a citizen. Officers arrived on scene and found two adult male victims. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating. The incident is isolated to the woodline and there are no public safety concerns at this time.