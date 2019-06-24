Regional library receives grant to fund ideaspace

FREDERICKSBURG — Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) has received a Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority grant to create a dedicated, library-staffed ideaspace.

CRRL has been offering Maker technology, including 3D printers and scanners, drawing tablets, coding equipment, and sewing machines, to customers for a long time.

Hundreds of library customers have undergone training to earn certification badges allowing them to independently use the technology. Library staff will bring expertise in empowering technology exploration and learning to this new venture.

The ideaspace will be located at 1616 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, 22401, and be open 30 to 35 hours a week in the evenings and weekends.

The facility will include a digital media lab, drawing tablets, and 3D printing and scanning services. Library staff will provide access and training at no charge to the community.

The digital media lab will include video equipment:

GoPro digital action videocamera

Ultra HD camcorder

360-degree video camera

Pro video stabilizer

Light kit and ring light

Tripod dolly

It will also include audio equipment:

Launchpad track controller

Directional and lavalier microphone

Broadcast quality condenser microphone

Hand-held four-track recorder

2-deck DJ controller

An opening date has not been set.