National Army Museum searching for volunteers

FORT BELVOIR — The National Museum of the United States Army is now accepting applications for volunteers to provide visitor support when the Museum is open.

Ms. Zelpha Anderson, Chief of the Visitor Services Division, says she is looking for individuals who are passionate about the U.S. Army and sharing the stories of the men and women who have worn the Army uniform throughout our nation’s history.

There will be a variety of volunteer opportunities, such as visitor services, special events, tours, education, outdoor activities, and administration.

Through the application process, interested volunteers will have the opportunity to share their skills, interests, and abilities to help match them to a volunteer position.

The Museum anticipates approximately 750,000 visitors annually and will be open every day of the year except Dec. 25.

“The Museum will be a premier travel destination and will offer an assortment of programs and events in addition to touring the historic galleries, and we will need a robust volunteer force to ensure an outstanding visitor experience,” said Anderson.

Anderson says her goal is to gather a group of 300 volunteers who are trained and ready for the Museum’s opening in 2020.

The volunteer application is available now; interviews will begin late this summer, and training will begin in the fall.

The Museum staff also has a goal of developing a volunteer corps that will reflect the diversity of the Army and of their visitors and encourages all to apply.

“You don’t need a specific degree or work experience to be a volunteer,” emphasized Anderson. “What we need is you.”

To learn more about volunteering at the Museum, or to apply, visit online or call (800) 506-2672.