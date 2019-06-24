Monday
A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.