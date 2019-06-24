Monday

A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.