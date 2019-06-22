2 bodies found in Woodbridge

Two bodies were found today in a wooded area in Woodbridge.

From Prince William police:

Suspicious Death Investigation – On June 22 at 10:35AM, officers responded to the wooded area in the 1500 block of Featherstone Rd in Woodbridge (22191) for two dead bodies found in the woods by a citizen. Officers arrived on scene and found two adult male victims. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating. The incident is isolated to the woodline and there are no public safety concerns at this time.