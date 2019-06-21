SUV plows into Stafford townhouse

STAFFORD COUNTY — An SUV plowed into a townhouse Thursday afternoon.

Stafford County fire and rescue crews were called at 6:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Tamar Creek Lane off Route 1, about a mile north of the county courthouse.

An SUV had crashed through the front door of a middle-row townhouse and also damaged the house next door.

The two damaged homes share a load bearing wall.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pulled out through the rear of the SUV with help from neighbors before rescue crews arrived, said Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said Cardello.

A gas crew was called to the scene to shut off service to the homes. After 90 minutes, fire crews wrapped up their work and turned the home back over to the homeowners.

We don’t know what caused the crash. There’s no word yet on any charges for the driver.

We’ll update this post if we learn new information.

Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department