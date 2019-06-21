Pharmacy closure, tweaks to tax deal could be game-changer for Aquia Town Center

NORTH STAFFORD — For years, a Rite Aid Pharmacy at Aquia Town Center had an unusual agreement.

It was the only pharmacy allowed to locate in what was one of the busiest shopping centers in Stafford County, located in near the intersection of Routes 1, 610, and Interstate 95 in North Stafford.

The Shoppers Food Warehouse that used to be located at Aquia Town Center — before it relocated to nearby Stafford Marketplace in 2003 — didn’t even have a pharmacy, a commonplace in grocery stores today.

The old agreement with the pharmacy later proved to be a thorn in the side of town center owner, the Maryland-based Mosaic Group, in its efforts attract a new Harris Teeter grocery store to the center. Negotiations for it fell through in 2017 when parent company Kroger announced it was reducing the number of stores it would build.

Things may have changed this week as a sign was erected outside the Rite Aide notifying customers of its impending closure on July 17.

The notice comes after work was halted on building a new standalone Rite Aid Pharmacy in the middle of the town center property. That unfinished pad site is now an eyesore, Supervisors said.

The clock is ticking

The pharmacy’s impending closure could be a game changer in the search for a new tenant for Aquia Town Center, which today is a largely barren piece of land flanked by 2,300 single family homes in the Aquia Harbour neighborhood to the east, apartments to the south, and office buildings to the north. With the pharmacy gone, that could clear the way for a new grocery store — a type of anchor something developers say they need to lure customers to the shopping center, and other types of businesses.

Another game changer for Aquia Town Center this week: The Stafford County Board of Supervisor’s decision to require 15,000 square feet of new commercial space built at the center within the next three years.

If not built, the Board will rescind an agreement to repay Mosaic Corporation up to $6.25 million tax incentives based on new sales tax revues generated at the town center.

Supervisors also voted to remove a 5% escalator clause included in an agreement between Mosaic and the Board reached in 2015 that would have increased the tax rebates annually. Additionally, under the old deal, there was no set timeframe for Mosaic to build, leaving some Supervisors to claim it was in Mosaic’s best interest to leave the site untouched.

“By putting a three-year timeframe on this, we’ve taken what was a corporate giveaway and turned it into something that is an actual, practical agreement that should achieve results,” said Supervisor Wendy Maurer.

Mosaic has until July 2 to agree to the terms of the new deal. If the group does land a new tenant, the $6.25 million is expected to be paid out over 15 years.

Mosaic chief Eron Sodie told Supervisors they the company would like to build a hotel at the site and also have a portion of transient occupancy taxes (hotel taxes paid by guests of the hotel) included in the tax rebate. The Board wasted no time in shooting down that request.

“A hotel doesn’t benefit the people who live in Aquia Harbour, or those who live in the apartments,” said Supervisor Jack Cavalier. “I’d rather have some other type of business there.”

Aquia Harbour residents have long complained about not having a grocery store at nearby. That Shoppers Food Warehouse that moved to Stafford Marketplace is also slated to close.

Cleaning up the site

In addition to the unfinished pad site that was to be a new standalone Rite Aid Pharmacy, Supervisors have also received complaints about the construction debris and equipment sitting around, and potholes in the asphalt.

The Board of Supervisors this week also agreed to give Mosaic 90 days to clean up the site, and erect a screen around the unfinished construction site, so it’s less of an eyesore to drivers. The agreement also requires a big marquee sign at the entrance to the center on Route 1 be repaired.

While the site is mostly baron compared to how it looked 20 years ago, several restaurants and a motel continue to draw people to the area.