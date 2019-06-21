Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.