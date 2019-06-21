Mostly sunny, with a high near 83

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.