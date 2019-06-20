Patawomeck Indian Tribe leases Stafford park land for new village

STAFFORD COUNTY — The Patawomeck Indian Tribe hasn’t had a permanent home for 300 years, but the Stafford Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 in favor of leasing a portion of a county-owned property at Duff Green Park to the tribe.

It is a 10-year lease and can be renewed up to four additional times.

The property will be used as an Educational Museum and Cultural Village with the purpose of educating the public on tribal history, displaying artifacts, and using interactive displays to show the tribe’s way of life.

Included in the 17-acre lease are the Duff House and accompanying outbuildings. All renovation and maintenance is the responsibility of the tribe.

The first phase of construction of the $334,000 project includes the commencement of the cultural village which includes walking trails, gardens, and visitor stations. Additionally, the first floor of the Duff House will be renovated, and gravel will be added to the Access Road.

The Access Road leads into the park and will remain under county control; however, the Patawomeck Tribe has a nonexclusive right to use the road. Estimated costs for the first phase are $91,000.

In the second phase, the second floor of the Duff house will be renovated, and more work will be put into the gardens and trails. This is estimated to be about $109,000.

Finally, the third phase of the project is focused on renovating the Duff House costing about $134,000.

The tribe is registered as a nonprofit organization; therefore, any proceeds the tribe makes will go into the operation of the grounds.

Currently, the Patawomeck Tribe is engaged in long term archeological research project with the University of Mary Washington.

“This project illustrates the need for a base for the tribe for the processing, analysis, storage, curation, and display of artifacts,” said Lauren McMillan, assistant professor of archeology at the Department of Historic Preservation. “It’s also a place for them to come together and do research.”

Furthermore, the lands will be used to cultivate many native plants that are important to the tribe’s culture. For instance, the land could be used to grow a specific variety of White Oak trees that are important in the crafting of eel pots, a type of fish trap.

Many members of the Patawomeck Tribe and other affiliated individuals came to the Board meeting advocating for the importance of the cultural system.

‘I have been very impressed with the amount of work that has been done,” said Tom Coen representing the George Washington district where Duff Park is located. “This has been forty years, or more, in the making. I have been impressed by what they have put together and done. That tribe is the history of Stafford County and the United States. This is the right thing to be doing.”

Additionally, the Educational Museum and Cultural Village ties in with Stafford County’s 2040 Strategic Plan that lists “The Heartbeat of Recreation, History, and Culture” as one of the priorities.

“That was something that we decided on as a Board that we felt was important to Stafford County,” said Meg Bohmke of the Falmouth District. “I know that you [addressing the Patawomeck Tribe] will be off to the races and moving forward with a lot of things, but I would like to challenge our Board, in other years’ budgets, with how we as a Board help you financially on some more big ticket items. This is going to be bringing a tremendous amount of tourism, and I feel that we need to have some ownership in this as well.”