DUMFRIES — Some services usually provided at the Virginia DMV in Woodbridge could come to Dumfries Town Hall.

Town leaders are in negotiations to bring a DMV Select to the town. Dumfries residents would be able to make town tax payments and apply for permits, as well as have some certain DMV transactions processed.

The tax payment center and DMV Select would be located on the first floor of the town hall, the John Wilmer Porter Building at 17739 Jefferson Davis Highway. It would sit at on the first floor underneath the town’s administrative offices.

The new center could open as soon as August, said DMV spokeswoman Brandy Brubaker.

The town government purchased the entire building last year. In addition to its administrative offices, the town is now landlord to a handful of tenants that have offices inside the building.

Town staff members will work at the new DMV Select and would receive training from officials DMV in Richmond. As it does with all DMV Select locations, the state reimburses the DMV Select operator a percent of money based on the amount of DMV-related transactions conducted at the center.

When it comes to how much money the town anticipates receiving from the state, or how much the new center could cost town taxpayers, those numbers aren’t yet known.

“In regards to anticipated costs, we are not prepared to provide a complete estimate at this time; however, costs will include renovations and staffing,” town manager Keith Rogers penned in an email to Potomac Local.

Those costs could become clearer at a planned town council work session in July, according to Councilman Cliff Brewer. He’s asked for a full breakdown of potential costs and revenue benefits for the town.

The town may need to hire new full-time employees with benefits to staff the new center, he added. He’s not confident part-time employees are adequate for the job.

“Some of those DMV transactions, there can be a lot to them,” he said.

Nearby Stafford County has operated a DMV Select inside the county treasurer’s office since 2007. In addition to county tax payments, the four full-time, and three part-time employees who work at the center process vehicle registrations and renewals, and sells E-ZPass transponders for use on the Express Lanes.

Some of the transactions can take as long as 25 minutes each.

DMV Select locations can elect what services they provide, and Stafford doesn’t process drivers or fishing licenses.

Stafford County Treasurer Laura Rudy says people come to the center because it’s convenient and because they don’t charge the $5 fee customers who conduct business at full-sized DMV offices, like the one on Route 610 in North Stafford , or on the DMV’s website for registrations and renewals.

In the fiscal year 2018, the state DMV reimbursed Stafford County about $70,000 as a commission for the work it performed for the agency at its DMV Select. That money was based on 21,000 transactions for the year.

The reimbursement is a “small” percentage based on the transaction, says Rudy. And the money doesn’t cover the full cost of operating the DMV Select, however, as other types of non-DMV transactions are being conducted, it isn’t supposed to, she says.

The Stafford Treasurers Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last DMV Select customer its seen at 4 o’clock.

Throughout the state, DMV Select offices have the option to provide:

Vehicle Titles and Registrations

Original (with or without liens), substitute and replacement titles and title maintenance (to change information on title records, adding/removing of names). Original registrations, renewals, transfers, re-issues, and plate surrenders.

License Plates

Specialized and personalized plate orders, including the issuance of motorcycle, permanent trailer, truck, taxicab and local government-use plates.

Permits and Placards

Trip permits and overload permits. Original issue of handicapped parking placards.

Transcript Requests

Driver and vehicle transcripts (helpful for those who apply for job where a driver’s transcript is needed initially, submitted periodically or checked by their employer).

Return Checks

Full payment of return check fees.

Voter Registration Applications

E-ZPass

E-ZPass transponders are offered at some DMV Select locations.

Hunting and Fishing Licenses: Hunting and fishing licenses are offered at some DMV Select locations.

In addition to Stafford, DMV Select offices are located in Arlington, Fairfax, King George, Springfield, and Remington.