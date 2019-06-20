Actors needed for Manassas public health simulation

MANASSAS – The Prince William Health District is requesting volunteer actors to participate in a public health emergency response simulation taking place in Manassas.

The exercise is designed to evaluate the D.C. area’s ability to dispense medication quickly in response to an anthrax attack.

Volunteers will be needed on Friday, July 19 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to walk through a simulated medication dispensing site.

This exercise will take place at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road in Manassas.

Although no actual medications will be handed out, public health staff and volunteers will go through the same procedures and protocols that they would use to dispense medications in a real disaster.

People of all ages, including parents with young children, people with disabilities, college students and faculty, scouts, community groups, seniors, members of faith-based communities, corporate employees, and the public are encouraged to register in advance.

No special training or experience is needed.

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

Please allow for the full hour and a half to participate in the exercise.

This is only an exercise. No actual disease-causing agents will be involved in any phase of this exercise, and no actual medications or medical care will be provided.