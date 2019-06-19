Showers and thunderstorms likely, high 84

Wednesday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 am, then a slight chance of showers between 3 am and 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers before 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.