PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — The new Thomasson Barn Road connecting Hornbaker Road and Discovery Boulevard is now open.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson said, “It is good to see Thomasson Barn Road come to fruition on time and budget. With the addition of new office space, and the growing popularity of 2 Silos-Farm Brew Live, traffic in this portion of Innovation Park is increasing daily. By opening a second access point here, the county ensures that traffic will move smoothly as additional businesses locate here.”

According to Rick Canizales, the director of the county’s Department of Transportation, the project was built largely in-house with a bit of outside help.

“It was a collaborative effort between the county’s Department of Transportation and Department of Public Works to construct this facility as it had been envisioned in plans for the area. Transportation led the planning, design and procurement, and Public Works constructed it, with assistance from Shirley Construction,” said Canizales.

During a recent ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the road, Canizales also mentioned the importance of the interagency collaboration.

“This is a very proud moment for us. This is the first project of its kind where we build a project from scratch exclusively with county crews and county equipment,” said Tom Bruun, the county’s Public Works director.

County Executive Chris Martino noted that the Board of County Supervisors purchased the 500 acres at Innovation in 1997 and set up the Innovation Enterprise Fund as a way to fund infrastructure improvements through the land sales there.

According to Mo Ayyoubi, a capital projects manager with the county’s Department of Transportation, the project construction started in November 2018 and was built and designed for future improvements.

2 Silos Brewery is now located in the Thomasson Barn, which was purchased by the brewery from the Prince William County Government prior to the brewery’s opening.