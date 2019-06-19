Meet with one of the K9 stars behind Superpower Dogs

QUANTICO — One of the canine stars of Superpower Dogs, now showing daily at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, will greet Museum visitors on Saturday, June 22.

Ricochet, a surf and therapy dog who helps people with special needs and veterans with post-traumatic stress, will be on site for a day dedicated to service dogs and their support of those who serve.

At 10 a.m., the Medal of Honor Theater located inside the museum will host a special sensory-friendly screening of Superpower Dogs with the theater lights only slightly dimmed.

Superpower Dogs is a true story of six working dogs from around the world that explores their abilities, the science behind those abilities, and the bond these K9 friends have with their human partners.

At noon, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will offer a special military screening of the movie, followed by a presentation on the healing powers of dogs, specifically in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

This event will include remarks from:

Judy Fridono: Executive Director of Puppy Prodigies, service dog trainer, and Ricochet’s guardian

Persons B. Griffith IV: Marine combat veteran with PTSD featured in Superpower Dogs

Kim Elliott: Recreation Therapist from the Naval Medical Center San Diego Health & Wellness Department’s Wounded, Ill & Injured Division

Carol Davis: Director of Training from Pawsitive Teams Service and Therapy Dogs

At 3 p.m., there will be a showing of the movie for the general public.

To RSVP for one of these three screenings, please email.

The movie will show daily at the museum through Sept. 30. Showings are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.