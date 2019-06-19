FCSVA foster kids are winners. Here’s why.

Who Did That? Foster Kids!

For Children’s Sake of Virginia (FCSVA) is a therapeutic foster care agency that works throughout Northern Virginia. One of the questions they get asked most frequently is ‘what are the kids in foster care like?’

FCSVA says that each child is individual, with their own challenges and strengths. FCSVA foster parents work to help each child build on their strengths and overcome their challenges, and they see that every day through their foster children’s successes. Read below to see just a few of their amazing accomplishments this year!

One of our elementary-aged foster children won a Future Innovator award at a Boys & Girls Club field trip for his excellent vision board

One of our middle school foster children became a track team manager

One of our teen foster children’s basketball teams won championships

One of our middle schoolers in foster care won ‘Shining Star of the Month’ in her gymnastics group

One of our toddlers in foster care has become “a gentleman” and always opens doors for ladies

One of our teens in foster care has started volunteering at a local nonprofit

Two of our teen boys in foster care volunteered their time on a weekend and made over 400 lunches for homeless people in their community

One of our teens is about to graduate high school and will attend NOVA in the fall

One of our teens will be officially adopted this summer

One of our teens in foster care brought almost all of his grades up to B’s

One of our middle schoolers in foster care has already read more than 20 books this year

One of our toddlers in foster care learned to write his name

The children in foster care are just like any others – they have their own aspirations and goals, and FCSVA and their foster parents are helping them get there! Some of the children in care’s goals include: “graduating from high school, getting into college, and going to Penn State.”

Another teen’s goal is to “go to Howard University and study ER nursing.” FCSVA shares that these goals are accomplished through dedicated children and parents who work with them every day to help them get there.

Do you think you have space in your heart to help a foster child reach their goals? Anyone older than 21 years old who is financially stable, has space in their home for a child, a vehicle to transport the child in, and love and patience in their heart are welcome to apply to become a foster parent.

FCSVA offers free training and approval to foster parents. This includes single parents, LGBTQ+ parents, adults who have not had children before, parents who rent an apartment, those with medical conditions, and more. Every child has a different need for their foster parents, and we work to count you in, not out, as a foster parent!

You can call (703) 817-9890 or visit online today to learn more!