Democratic slate to challenge Stafford Republicans

STAFFORD — Multiple Democrats will seek seats in Stafford County’s November election.

The Stafford County Democratic Committee held its nominating caucus on Saturday, June 1 at the Rowser Building in Stafford County

Here are the results:

In Griffis-Widewater, Tinesha Allen was nominated to challenge incumbent Jack Cavalier.

In Rock Hill, Gwen Bell was nominated to challenge Crystal Vanuch.

In Stafford, Julia Dillon was nominated to challenge Eric Olsen for Commonwealth’s Attorney, and Lorena Bruner was nominated to challenge Scott Mayausky for Commissioner of Revenue.

Also in Stafford, Henry Thomassen was nominated to challenge Laura Rudy for Treasurer.

No one filed for the Democratic nomination to run against Tom Coen for George Washington Supervisor.

Benjamin Litchfield, the head of the Stafford Democrats believes this is because “both Republicans and Democrats are happy with Coen’s fair-minded and independent approach to his work as Supervisor.”

No one filed for the Democratic nomination to run against incumbent Sheriff David Decatur. Former county deputy Chad Oxley has launched an Independent bid against him.