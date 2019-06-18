MANASSAS — The Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station is about to undergo a radical change.

VRE officials this week will be asked to support a plan to build a 600-space commuter parking lot on the north side of the tracks at the commuter rail station located at the Manassas Regional Airport.

This project would see the relocation of the parking lot from the south side of the tracks, and the addition of a new pedestrian tunnel that would allow VRE riders access from the parking lot to the platform.

The cost of the whole project: $25 million to $30 million, and it would be completed in 2022, just in time for new E-ZPass Express Lanes to open on Interstate 66.

Here’s what Prince William County transportation officials are telling Potomac Local:

The proposed funding application for the Broad Run Commuter Lot if funded, will supplement VRE’s current Broad Run Expansion Project. The Broad Run Commuter lot project would be administered by VRE and we are in the process of finalizing the project costs, which is estimated between $25 and $30 Million. The project would be administered by VRE but Prince William County is submitting the application and providing the required local matching funds.

By moving the station parking lot to the north side of the tracks, VRE will be able to convert the old parking lot into more storage for rail cars and locomotives. Included in this week’s VRE Operations Board meeting agenda is more details about the new parking lot: