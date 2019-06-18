Potomac Urology raises $160,000 for ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

Many men dealing with changes in urination, ejaculation and/or erections suffer in silence, but one urologist says it shouldn’t be that way.

Dr. Pratik Desai of Potomac Urology is a fellowship-trained urologist with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He wants to change the misconceptions many people have about urologists.

“We treat multiple medical issues in people, from teenagers on. In our practice, we have several sub-specializations. The majority of my patients have prostate issues or they may have bladder or kidney cancer. We also have doctors who specialize in enlarged prostate, uro-gynecological or testosterone issues, sexual dysfunction and much more.”

Dr. Desai says urological health is part of a bigger picture in men’s health.

“The biggest question we get is, ‘When should I start getting checked and when should I come in?’ If there’s something that’s way out of line with your urination- blood in the urine, burning, frequency- those are times for a checkup. In young men, if they have decreased energy, decreased sexual desire, difficulty with sexual function- there may be some underlying issues that we want to look into.”

Prostate Cancer is one of the most common cancers in men with more than three-million cases reported each year. According to the American Cancer Society, several factors go into when you should begin prostate–specific antigen (PSA) testing to screen for the disease.

Age 50: men who are at average risk

Age 45: men who are high risk- African American men & men who have a 1 st degree relative with prostate cancer

degree relative with prostate cancer Age 40: men who at a higher risk- 1st degree relative with prostate cancer at an earlier age*

(*as recommended by American Cancer Society)

“The earlier we evaluate things the more options we have. I tell patients a better understanding of problems in a non-acute setting always gives us the option to treat something, rather than waiting and getting to point where the aggressive option is the only option left,” explains Dr. Desai.

Dr. Desai says education and awareness are key. That’s why Potomac Urology is pleased to have partnered with ZERO for the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk on June 15. The team raised nearly $160,000 to end prostate cancer.

“Be proactive and involved in your health, whether it’s through screenings and care doctor visits, or there’s a concern and you want to see a specialist directly,” says Dr. Desai. “The most important thing is addressing these issues, which allow us to treat sooner rather than later.”