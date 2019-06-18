Mostly cloudy, storms possible with a high near 87

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 pm then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.