Mostly cloudy, storms possible with a high near 87

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 pm then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.