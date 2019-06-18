Free meals for children this summer in Manassas Park

MANASSAS PARK — Manassas Park City Schools and the Manassas Park Community Center are joining forces in a campaign to fight hunger.

The Summer Food Service Program provides breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years and younger without charge and with no sign-ups necessary.

The program will take place June 24 through Aug. 9 but will not be serving meals on July 4 and 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Breakfast will be between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and will consist of assorted cereal packs.

Lunch will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and will vary by the day of the week; the lunch menu is provided below.

Monday: chicken sandwiches

Tuesday: hotdogs

Wednesday: quesadillas

Thursday: chicken nuggets

Friday: grilled cheeseburgers

Turkey sandwiches will be available every day for children who don’t want the daily lunch.

Adults who would like to eat at the Summer Food Service Program will be required to pay $2 for each breakfast and $3 for each lunch.

The meals will be held at the Manassas Park Community Center; the address is 99 Adams Street, Manassas Park (20111).