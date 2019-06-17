This week’s Local’s Only Offer is from the Manassas Park Community Center

Take a look at this week’s Local’s Only Offer, a special deal for locals like you who are Potomac Local News paying subscribers.

It’s our way of saying thank you for supporting our efforts to cover local news in our community.

Show this unlocked post on your phone to redeem the Local’s Only Deal.

This week, bring your family and friends for a day of recreation at the Manassas Park Community Center!

Get one-day complimentary access for you and up to three friends to the

•Swimming pool

•Fitness rooms

•Basketball courts

•Group exercise classes

Show this email to redeem the Local’s Only Offer.

Offer limited to one redemption per person. Offer expires July 31, 2019.

Additional limitations may apply.

Please see a front desk representative for details.