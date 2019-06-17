Multiple scholarships awarded to high school students

MANASSAS — Two organizations have awarded college and higher-education scholarships to 13 Northern Virginia high school seniors.

There organizations are the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC).

NOVEC awarded $1,500 scholarships to 10 high school seniors after reviewing 194 applications.

Judges reviewed applicants’ academic records, community involvement, work experience, recommendations, essays, and demonstrated leadership.

From the 10 students, the judges selected the most outstanding student to receive the $1,500 J. Manley Garber scholarship, named for NOVEC’s board director.

Lydia Kang, the Garber scholar, received a total of $3,000.

The winners include:

Lydia Kang — Garber Scholar, Battlefield High School, Prince William County

Sahil Dharamsi — Osbourn Park High School, Prince William County

Tate McLean — St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School, Prince William County

Olivia Brooks — Mountain View High School, Stafford County

Krista Brzezynski — Fairfax High School, Fairfax County

Diane Jung — Centreville High School, Fairfax County

Cosette Cusson — Kettle Run High School, Fauquier County

Gina Nored — Freedom High School, Loudoun County

Natalie Shand — Freedom High School, Loudoun County

Benjamin Kelly — Manassas Park High School, City of Manassas Park

The VMDAEC Educational Scholarship Foundation awarded 58 $1,000 scholarships this year to students who receive power from electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

The foundation selected recipients based on applicants’ financial need, academic achievement, and a personal statement.

Scholarship winners will enter their first semester of college, technical, or trade school this fall.

Virginia winners include:

Connor Martin — John Champe High School, Loudoun County

Calle Junker — Woodgrove High School, Loudoun County

Bridget Atkinson — Seton High School, Prince William County

“We congratulate all scholarship winners and wish them the best as they prepare for higher education,” said Lisa Hooker, NOVEC public relations vice president.