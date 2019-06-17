First of 3 new bridges over I-95 at Route 17 nearly complete

STAFFORD COUNTY — New concrete beams are in place and a concrete bridge deck is ready to be poured.

This past week, crews hoisted into place new concrete that will support a new bridge that will carry the Interstate 95 traffic over Route 17.

The new bridge, located in Stafford County just north of Fredericksburg, is one of three new bridges to be built at this intersection.

Now that the new beams are in place, crews will begin to build the new bridge deck that will support vehicles.

“In the next few weeks the public will see come concrete pours as we prepare that bridge,” said Robert Ridgell, Virginia Department of Transportation Area Engineer.

Once the concrete is in place, northbound traffic on I-95 will be shifted onto the new bridge so that crews may demolish the old bridge next to it, and rebuild it.

When complete, three new bridges will carry traffic over Route 17 — two in the southbound direction and one northbound.

Currently, both bridges that carry I-95 over Route 17 are deemed to be structurally deficient.

The work is all part of the Rappahannock River Crossing Project, which aims to separate local and long-distance traffic in the region.

Southbound long-distance traffic will merge into the left lane and travel in the center of the highway, using the new center bridge on Route 17 while local traffic bound for Routes 17 in Stafford County and Route 3 in Fredericksburg will stay to the right.

The project will culminate with a new, center bridge span over the Rappahannock River that will carry long-distance travelers on I-95.

The project is set to wrap up in 2022.

In the meantime, Ridgell says drivers need to stay alert and pay attention when driving through the work zones.

*This story has been corrected.