Dumfries mayor says gambling worth exploring to increase tax base

DUMFRIES – The operators of a series of gaming facilities in Virginia now has its eye on Dumfries.

The Colonial Downs Group announced the acceptance of paperwork by the Prince William County Clerk of the Court to begin the process of a Town of Dumfries voter referendum to allow a satellite wagering facility in accordance with a state code of Virginia.

Dumfries business owner, Linda Wilkins, submitted paperwork in favor of the facility, “I’m excited about this opportunity to bring a major entertainment facility to Dumfries. It will mean good paying jobs for our residents and more tax revenue for the town.”

Colonial Downs wants to open one of its Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the town, similar to the one it opened at its horse track just off Interstate 64 in New Kent, Va. in April.

The facility features video gaming machines, also known as HHR machines, that look like slot machines. The operator says the games are a:

“competitive substitute for traditional casino-style games. The major difference that sets HHR apart from traditional casino-style games is the results of these games are not random. And adds “The definition of pari-mutuel is the operator does not have a stake in the outcome of the wager and the net pool is returned to the players.”

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said the town officials have been hands-off in this process at this time. Wood said while he doesn’t know enough about it yet, he is in favor of anything that can increase their economic development and attract people to their town.

“We must explore all options that can increase our tax base,” says Wood.

Virginia State Senator Scott Surovell (D-36) is supportive of this project as well.

“Out of state gaming facilities have been funding their schools with Northern Virginians’ money for years and it’s about time we took steps to keep those dollars here,” says Surovell, “This facility would be a game changer for Dumfries economic development.”

Per Virginia law, the localities that have not already approved pari-mutuel wagering must require a voter referendum before such facilities can be located in their community. Signatures from at least 5% of qualified voters must be sent to and certified by the General Registrar.

Colonial Downs is currently in the midst of this signature drive in the town of Dumfries.

“About 7 out of 10 residents are excited to hear about the news,” says Wood.

Wood said the town has some history with Colonial Downs. Wood says, over 20 years ago residents rejected the idea of adding a Colonial Downs facility.

“The town has changed,” said Wood, “We have a younger demographic now that is more engaged.”

Councilwoman Cydny Neville said she invites Colonial Downs officials to a meeting of the Town Council to make their pitch about what they would like to build in the town. So far, no one from the organization has done so.

“I’m open to having a discussion, but I have to protect the interests and the residents of the town,” said Neville.

The next Rosie’s with 700 HHR machines will open in Richmond this month. A third is under construction in Hampton with a planned opening in the fall.

Each Rosie’s also features simulcast horseracing, restaurant, bar and gift shop. The Virginia Racing Commission has currently established a statewide cap on HHR machines, limiting them to 3,000.