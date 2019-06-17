Celebrate July 4th early with Workhouse Fireworks

LORTON — On Saturday, June 29, Workhouse Fireworks will illuminate the Northern Virginia landscape in a choreographed display of pyrotechnic light and thunder.

This annual celebration kicks off a season filled with art exhibitions, summer camps, outdoor concerts, the opening of the new Lucy Burns Museum, and events including the fourth annual Workhouse Brewfest craft beer festival and haunted trail.

The fireworks will be launched from the Workhouse Art Center’s 55-acre campus at 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton (22079).

This year, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters – the United States Navy’s official chorus – will treat guests to a performance that ranges from traditional choral music (including sea chanteys and patriotic fare) to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music.

A nearly 30-minute fireworks show follows the performance.

Beginning at 5 p.m., guests are invited to gather at the Workhouse to enjoy art exhibits in 12 galleries. There, guests can explore the studios and works of art of nearly 80 resident and Arches Gallery artists.

Galleries and studio buildings will remain open until 9 p.m., just before the fireworks begin, to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the many examples of painting, sculpture, fiber arts, glass and ceramic arts, photography, and other art forms on display.

“This year’s Workhouse Fireworks will be an amazing spectacle featuring thousands of brilliant fireworks launched high above our campus,” said Ava Spece, President and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center. “We’re thrilled to have the US Navy Band Sea Chanters join us this year, headlining our first big public celebration of the season.”

Guests at Workhouse Fireworks will also be able to enjoy culinary delights from local food trucks and craft beer and fine wine will be available for guests aged 21 and over.

Water, soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase by all our guests.

Admission to Workhouse Fireworks is free. Parking on the Workhouse campus is $25 per car when purchased online in advance.

If there are still spaces available on the day of the event, they will be available for $30 (cash only) when entering the Workhouse grounds.

The exclusive, ticketed VIP Lounge returns for the fireworks event this year and features a catered meal, private lounge space and performances, premium parking, and reserved seating for the fireworks show.

Both general parking and the VIP Lounge sell out every year, so purchase early to avoid disappointment!

Please note that all traffic enters campus via eastbound Workhouse Road.