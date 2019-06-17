Call to action: Attend a baseball game to support VPW

Good Morning Prince William –

Please join Volunteer Prince William at the Northwest Federal Credit Union field at Pfitzner Stadium on June 22. We will be the beneficiaries of the Indiana Jones-themed Jersey Auction. If you like baseball, or Indiana Jones, you won’t want to miss out on your chance to bid on a game-worn Mola Ram jersey with Indiana Jones’s hat on the back. All proceeds will benefit us. Even if you don’t want to bid on a jersey, come down to the ballpark to show your support, eat some good food, and have fun. Game time is 6:35 p.m.

Novant UVA Health System needs volunteers in their surgical services at the Manassas and Haymarket hospitals. They also need volunteers at the Aubergine Thrift Store in Old Town Manassas. Please call (571) 284-1278 or visit their website to learn more.

Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for office volunteers 21 years and older for a couple of hours each week in their Woodbridge office. Duties include organizing mailing lists and preparing for large mailings as well as staffing the welcome table at events. Please email them for all the specifics.

Helping Neighbors in Need Outreach Center needs an administrative assistant to help in the Woodbridge office Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Duties include answering phones, register clients, receiving donations, and logging them in. Please call Pastor Edmonds at (703) 964-7725 to learn more.

SERVE has a great opportunity for a youth groups, offices, or families: please collect supplies for the summer camp they run for children living in the shelter. The list includes water balloons, sidewalk chalk, disposable plates, ping pong balls, yarn, fabric paint and fabric paint pens, white drawstring back pack bags, large sponges, play dough, hand wipes, insect repellant, sunscreen, garden sprinkler, small prizes, and healthy snacks for the kids. Please email Julia to learn more. Donations are accepted through July.

SERVE has an urgent need for 6 to 8 volunteers to prepare and serve brunch and dinner to 92 residents on the 4th of July. They have a grill you may use if you want to do a traditional cookout. Please email Julie to learn more. They also need volunteers to prepare dinner on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31. Come share your favorite summer fare with the residents.

to learn more. They also need volunteers to prepare dinner on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31. Come share your favorite summer fare with the residents. Project Mend A House provides home repairs and safety improvements to seniors’ homes. They need both skilled and unskilled volunteers throughout the community. Please visit their website to learn more and to register as a volunteer.

Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District needs volunteers at a host of projects this summer. June 22 at Belmont Bay Annual Occoquan clean-up; please RSVP to Myra. June 29 at Powell’s Creek in the Montclair area; please RSVP to Buck. Aug. 3 at Broad Run/Dawkins Branch; please RSVP to Sonnie via email or via text: (703) 216-6959.

or via text: (703) 216-6959. Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District is also holding NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification Training on Aug. 10 at Manassas National Battlefield. Come learn how to be Certified Stream Monitor. Please email Veronica to register and learn more.

Merrimac Farm needs volunteers to weed, prune, water plants, and clean-up. Please wear long pants, long socks, and sturdy shoes. Workdays this summer are June 22 and July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please RSVP via email or via text: (703) 490-5200.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps needs volunteers to become gallery docents and hospitality ambassadors. Volunteers must be age 16 years or older. Please register online.

Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers to present programs to the campers at Veterans Park this summer. Please email them to learn more.

BEACON Adult Literacy needs volunteers for their summer conversations program July 16 through Aug. 1 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 and evenings from 7 to 9. Please email to learn more.

Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels midday in both the Manassas and Woodbridge. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. They also need volunteer activity assistants at the Adult Day Healthcare Center for activities such as chess, checkers, dominos, bingo, and playing musical instruments. Please visit their website for more info.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55 and older to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2 to 3 hours and available throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.