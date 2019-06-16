Stafford leaders seek input on neighborhood beehives

STAFFORD — Beehives could become common in Stafford County’s suburban neighborhoods.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to refer to the planning commission the consideration and review of an ordinance outlining changes to the planning and zoning of apiaries.

This comes after two Board members have received letters from beekeeping enthusiasts requesting apiaries to be allowed in residential neighborhoods.

Currently, apiaries are allowed in A-1 and A-2 agricultural and rural residential zoning districts. There aren’t any regulations on how many hives residents can have in these zones.

The proposed ordinance calls for the Board to allow apiaries to be built in R-1 suburban and residential zoning districts under certain regulations.

These regulations include limiting the number of beehives to four unless the land is larger than 10,000 square feet. For every additional 2,500 square feet of property, another beehive could be built.

It also stipulates that there must be a water source within fifty feet of the beehives. This is to ensure that the bees won’t invade other sources of water such as swimming pools and bird baths.

Included in the proposed ordinance is an additional regulation calling for a six-foot fence to be built by any apiaries located within ten feet of a property line.

Prince William County has already allowed apiaries to be zoned in residential districts with the same regulations that have been laid out in the ordinance for Stafford.

When the item was discussed at the Board meeting on Tuesday, June 4 there were some dissenting opinions.

“I feel like this is a way to gracious when it comes to beehives,” said Meg Bohmke of the Falmouth District. “I think it should be only one or two [beehives] at the absolute max if you were to have 10,000 square feet.

The Planning Commission will be allowed to amend the proposed ordinance with any changes that it finds necessary.

“One of the things that we [the Board] talked about significantly was the value of bees and the issues that we’re having not just in our country but in the entire world with the decrease in that population,” said Cindy Shelton of the Aquia District. “I support the idea of sending it to the planning commission to do the research and come back with not just our feelings about things but to bring back the facts.”

After the Planning Commission has reviewed the ordinance, a public hearing will be held in order to amass opinions from the community on the issue of apiaries. There is currently no timeline on when the public hearing will be held.

Photo: Virginia Bee Supply in Remington, Va.