Smoking materials blamed for Stafford house fire

STAFFORD COUNTY — Fire crews on Saturday morning battled a porch fire quickly grew into a larger blaze.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews were called to a home on Ravenwood Drive, near Enon Road 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, June 15

The 911 caller said the porch was on fire and spreading into the home. Engine 12 and Battalion 1 arrived to find a two-story residence with fire on the front porch extending into the interior, said Stafford fire chief Joseph Cardello.

Crews used multiple hand lines and were able to extinguish the fire within fifteen minutes, said Cardello.

A fire marshall was called to conduct the investigation, and the preliminary cause was found to be improperly discarded smoking materials.