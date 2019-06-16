OmniRide’s Teen Summer Bus Pass is now available

WOODBRIDGE — The OmniRide Teen Summer Bus Pass will allow teens to travel around the Prince William County area without relying on their parents for a ride this summer.

The Teen Pass enables those ages 13 through 19 to get unlimited rides on OmniRide Local buses from June 1 to August 31.

Teens can take their bicycles with them on the bus, as each OmniRide local bus has an exterior bike rack.

The summer pass costs $30 if the teen already has a SmarTrip card, otherwise there is an additional $2 fee.

Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission’s one-way local fare is currently $1.55, so a teen who takes more than 10 local round-trips over the summer will save money with a pass.

In addition, teens can use their Summer Bus Pass to get discounted fares when traveling on OmniRide express buses to nearby Metro stations and Washington, D.C, simply by paying the difference between the local and express bus fare.

Passes are on sale now at the OmniRide Transit Center in Woodbridge. For more information about bus routes, schedules, and the Teen Summer Bus Pass, call (703) 730-6664 or visit online.