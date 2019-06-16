Hot day, stormy night in store

Monday
A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 pm then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A chance of showers before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.