Bridge construction picks up at Rappahannock River

FREDERICKSBURG — Fredericksburg area residents will see more construction along the Rappahannock River as work intensifies for I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Area residents and recreational river users are asked to be alert for that additional construction activity.

Construction crews, equipment, and work zone deliveries will increase near the I-95 bridges.

Construction traffic will also intensify along roads leading to the work zone, including on Wicklow Drive and Quarry Road.

Construction traffic will strictly adhere to the posted 25 mph speed limit in this residential area.

Bridge construction is part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and its contractor Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc., are building a new bridge over the Rappahannock River to carry three new southbound lanes of I-95.

Construction of the $132 million project began in August 2018 and will be finished in May 2022.

Access to walking, hiking, and bicycling paths along the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg will remain open during the project.

Advisory signs are posted to warn path users that they are entering a work zone. Safety fencing is installed protect anyone using the path from adjacent construction crews, equipment, and materials. Users should follow the designated path near the I-95 bridges to safely avoid the work zone.

Rappahannock River traffic will have access to pass beneath the I-95 bridges during the majority of the construction project.

River signs, buoys, and a rope guide provide direction for river traffic approaching the work zone to pass through the open channel underneath the bridges.

For several periods, expected to last no more than several weeks at a time, river traffic will be required to portage, or carry, their boats in order to pass beneath the I-95 bridges.

Portage periods have been scheduled to occur during off-seasons for river traffic. The first portage is estimated to occur in late fall.

River users can check the project’s construction status to see if a portage is in place before starting a trip on the project’s river access page.

Signs have also been installed at several launch locations north of the work zone to alert river users of the work zone channel. These signs will be updated when a portage is in place.

Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation website