Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in I-95 crash involving bus

QUANTICO — A bus carrying 40 people was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 south.

The bus was one of at least five vehicles involved in the crash at the 147.5-milepost, near the rear entrance of Quantico Marine Corps Base.

No one on the bus was injured, however, a woman inside a second car involved in the crash is being flown to a hospital,” said Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. She suffered injuries that appear to be life-threatening.

The woman was rear-ended in the collision, however, it’s not known if the bus collided with her vehicle.

All lanes of I-95 were closed shortly after the crash, about 10:30 a.m. Officials said they didn’t know when the roadway would be reopened.

Check this post for updates on the developing story.

Update

All lanes of Interstate 95 south were reported to be reopened at 11:24 a.m.