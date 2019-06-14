Roadwork to affect commutes near Fredericksburg, Stafford

I-95 Paving Operations

I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Massaponax) Double Lane Closures and Exit 126B Ramp Closure.

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. On Sunday evening, I-95 northbound will be reduced to a single lane starting at 10 p.m. near the interchange for milling and paving. Also starting at 10 p.m., the I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 1 southbound will be closed until 4:30 a.m. Message boards will be posted prior to Exit 118/Thornburg to notify travelers; Exit ramp to Route 1 northbound at Exit 126A will remain open during this work zone.

On Monday through Thursday evenings, a single lane on I-95 northbound will be closed at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes and the exit ramp will reopen by 4:30 a.m. Expect overnight delays with this work zone. Drivers may encounter a temporary rough driving surface. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project

Interstate 95 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect a single lane closure starting south of the Exit 136/Centreport Parkway interchange at mile marker 135 to the Rappahannock River bridge.

Interstate 95 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect a single lane closure on I-95 northbound for various construction activities near the Exit 133 interchange and Rappahannock River bridge.

Route 17 at the I-95 Overpasses

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Expect alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound. Starting at 11 p.m., intermittent full traffic stops are possible up to 10 minutes at a time to allow crews to lift materials for the new I-95 overpasses. Congestion will be cleared in between each lift. Full traffic stops will end at 4 a.m. A single lane on Route 17 northbound will remain closed until 6 a.m. and until 7 a.m. on Route 17 southbound. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. Route 17 travelers can use the most convenient alternate route, depending on their destination.

Americans with Disabilities Act Ramp Repair

Monday ?? Friday, 9 a.m. ?? 3:30 p.m. Crews will repair sidewalk ramps and pedestrian crossings on these routes for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There may be temporary, alternating shoulder closures or flagging operations with this work. Motorists should be alert to a mobile work zone with crews and construction equipment at the following intersections:

Stafford County

· I-95 Northbound Off-Ramp to Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

o Expect a single lane closure on the I-95 northbound off-ramp to Centreport Parkway at Exit 136 interchange. A flagging crew will be located on Centreport Parkway. The exit ramp will remain open.

· Route 1 Northbound between Cranes Corner Road and Potomac Creek Drive

· Route 1 Northbound near Route 624 (Layhill Road)

· Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersections with Route 3 Business and Route 212 (Chatham Heights Road)

· Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersections with Route 3 Business and Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Stafford County Work Zones

Route 1 at Falmouth Bridge

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Expect alternating single lane closures on Route 1 at the Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River to allow crews to conduct a routine inspection of the bridge. The Falmouth Bridge connects Stafford County and the city of Fredericksburg. Delays are possible.

Route 3

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Expect a single right lane closure on Route 3 between Ferry Road and Blue Gray Parkway for construction activities as part of the intersection improvement project.

Route 17 near Fauquier County Line

Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Expect alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound near the Stafford County and Fauquier County line for bridge repairs near Hartlake Road.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Fred Ex Work:

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Expect a mobile operation on Courthouse Road between Austin Ridge Drive and Route 1 for geotechnical boring work and utility marking for the future I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Widening Work:

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

· Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive.

· Ramoth Church Road

· Snowbird Lane

· Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

· Woodcutters Road

· Wyche Road

Patriots Landing Subdivision

Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to patch potholes in the Patriots Landing subdivision. They will start on Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) near Brafferton Boulevard and move towards Willingham Court. After patching, workers will return to mill and pave. Motorists may experience a rough travel surface. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.