Another reported hit and run in Manassas

MANASSAS — (Press Release) On June 11, 2019, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the intersection of Nokesville Road and Technology Drive for a hit and run.

The victim told police he was crossing in the crosswalk at Technology Dr when he was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle did not stop.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model blue Toyota sedan driven by a Hispanic female in her 30s or 40s. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

Manassas police were also called to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on June 8.

In March, a woman died after being struck by a car in the city.