Townhome, traffic concerns plague plan to build 394 homes on Route 17

STAFFORD COUNTY — A total of 223 planned townhouses is what did in a rezoning request on Route 17.

The Stafford County Planning Commission on May 29 voted to deny rezoning 163 acres of land across from a Walmart on Route 17 in the Hartwood section of Stafford County, and next to the Cardinal Forest subdivision. The request will now move on to the Board of Supervisors where a final decision will be made.

Rockville, Md.-based landowner and developer Richard Ward wants to build 394 homes on the property: 60 single family homes, 111 smaller one to two bedroom homes called “village units,” and 223 townhomes.

On May 20, prior to the Planning Commission hearing, Ward agreed to reduce the number of planned homes for the development from 444 to 394. He also decided to give 30 acres of land to county officials to use for a school or park site.

He’s also agreed to pay out of pocket to realign a portion of Truslow Road at the would-be rear entrance to the Willow Run development. He wants to shift that portion of the winding, two-lane road a bit to the south to improve drivers’ sight distance there.

All of the newly proffered items are in response to opponents to the project who cite traffic safety concerns on both Route 17 (143,000 cars per day) where the main entrance to the development would be, and at the would-be rear entrance to the subdivision at Truslow Road (3,100 cars per day).

There’s’ enough traffic on these roads already, they said. “Mr. Ward has sweetened the pot… Truslow Road is a death trap. Last week, I almost had a head-on collision. It happens often,” said one Cardinal Forest resident who spoke at a public hearing on the matter during the Planning Commission meeting.

As for appointed officials on the Planning Commission, they’re concerned about the townhomes and the probability that they will someday become rental units that would bring down the overall value surrounding properties.

Ward also proffered a covenant for a future homeowners association that would restrict the number rental townhomes in the community townhouse about 20, or 10% of the townhomes. Officials said homeowners associations can dissolve, and, if that happened, that rule would be nearly impossible for the county to step in and enforce.

“I’ve gotten more emails [from concerned residents] about this project than I have any other in my four years on this commission,” said commission chairwoman Crystal Vanuch. “They’re concerned about the townhomes.”

Gainesville District Commissioner Barton Randall supported the townhomes, saying that smaller homes are more affordable to newer families, giving them a chance to grow, eventually, into a single family home.

“Everyone wants Stafford County to be a nice county, and to maintain the rural aspects of the county,” said Randall. “But we all know that is not going to happen. [The county] will never be more rural than it is today.”

The rezoning application was filed before state legislators in 2016 changed proffer laws that today preclude county governments from discussing development with landowners, or asking for additional perks such as land or money for roads, schools, or other county services.

Ward has agreed to proffer $2.3 million such things, in addition to the land. Planning Commission members are wary that, since the land hasn’t yet been surveyed for a school site by county schools officials, one might never be built there.

Stafford County Public Schools requires 20 acres of land to build an elementary school, so, if the land is buildable, it is big enough for a new grammar school. It could be 2027 before one is built, commissioners added.

After a unanimous recommendation of denial of the rezoning, the case now heads to the Stafford Board of Supervisors which may choose to approve the rezoning. As he did on May 20, Ward reserves the right to make additional changes to his plan prior to his presentation to Supervisors.