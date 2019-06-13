The 12th annual Duck Splash results are in

OCCOQUAN — The results are in from Occoquan’s Duck Splash, an event where a thousand rubber ducks are dumped into the river and retrieved by kayakers, on Saturday, June 8.
The winners of this year’s race were:
1st Place ($500) — Merial Currer
2nd Place ($100) — Jackie Barrera
3rd Place ($100) — Steven Hose
4th Place ($100) — Robyn Morrison
5th Place ($100 — Kimberly Roman
6th Place ($20) — Jeff Hoel
7th Place ($20) — Jana Moore
8th Place ($20) — Mary Schmiedel
9th Place ($20) — Pamela Gross
10th Place ($20) — Alan Marr
Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta wanted to thank everyone who participated in the 12th Annual Duck Splash Race, which raised more than $1,000 for the 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers.
He also extended a special thanks to Barb Porta, Sophia Vitter, and Zoe Vitter for helping out with tickets sales on race day, and to Occoquan Council Member Laurie Holloway and resident Deanna Lankford for their work as kayaking duck retrieval experts.