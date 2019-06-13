The 12th annual Duck Splash results are in

OCCOQUAN — The results are in from Occoquan’s Duck Splash, an event where a thousand rubber ducks are dumped into the river and retrieved by kayakers, on Saturday, June 8.

The winners of this year’s race were:

1st Place ($500) — Merial Currer

2nd Place ($100) — Jackie Barrera

3rd Place ($100) — Steven Hose

4th Place ($100) — Robyn Morrison

5th Place ($100 — Kimberly Roman

6th Place ($20) — Jeff Hoel

7th Place ($20) — Jana Moore

8th Place ($20) — Mary Schmiedel

9th Place ($20) — Pamela Gross

10th Place ($20) — Alan Marr

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta wanted to thank everyone who participated in the 12th Annual Duck Splash Race, which raised more than $1,000 for the 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers.

He also extended a special thanks to Barb Porta, Sophia Vitter, and Zoe Vitter for helping out with tickets sales on race day, and to Occoquan Council Member Laurie Holloway and resident Deanna Lankford for their work as kayaking duck retrieval experts.